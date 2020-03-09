Home Cities Delhi

With a dollop of butter and caution

Manisha Koirala

Manisha Koirala and Prit Kamani in Maska

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Given that her last collaboration with Netflix, 2018’s Lust Stories, was nominated for International Emmy Award for Best TV Movie or Miniseries, and her performance was also highly appreciated, Manisha Koirala returns in a never-seen-before role in the upcoming Netflix original film, Maska. The veteran actor will be essaying the role of an archetypal Parsi mother, Diana. Also starring Prit Kamani, Shirley Setia and Nikita Dutta, the film is a coming-of-age story that hopes to serve its viewers a slice of life, Parsi style.

Believing in the adage “success comes to those who dare to dream”, a star-struck millennial sets out on a desperate journey to fulfil his fantasy of becoming a movie star until a summer romance with a clear-headed girl helps him discover the fine line between dreams and delusions. Just like any mother, Diana is extremely protective of her son, Rumi, and wants him to carry forward the family legacy. While she is emotionally strong, the elderly Parsi lady has also faced hardships and is extremely passionate about the family and culture. 

Talking about donning a typical Parsi look, the 49-year-old Koirala said, “I am playing an eccentric Parsi woman whose son has gone off-track. I am trying to preserve the roots and heritage of  the Parsi culture. My character wants to preserve her Irani Cafe and restaurants as she wants to carry on her husband’s legacy.”Explore the storied Parsi heritage of Mumbai, its’ delicious cuisine, and its’ endearingly eccentric people in this slice-of-life film set to release exclusively on Netflix this month. 
 

