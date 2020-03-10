2 dead, 1 injured after hospital wall collapses in Delhi

NEW DELHI: At least two persons were killed and one was injured after a wall of Model Eye Hospital collapsed in Lajpat Nagar here on Monday.
The police have cordoned off the area.
More details are awaited.
NEW DELHI: At least two persons were killed and one was injured after a wall of Model Eye Hospital collapsed in Lajpat Nagar here on Monday.
The police have cordoned off the area.
More details are awaited.
O
P
E
N
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Madhya Pradesh-like situation will be seen in other states, says Vijayvargiya
Milind Soman comes out as RSS boy in new book 'Made in India'
EU to stop 'ghost flights' in coronavirus fightback
London man second patient in the world to be cured of HIV
Proud of my father for taking stand, says Jyotiraditya Scindia's son Mahanaryaman