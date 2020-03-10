AAP trains guns on Centre over Yes Bank crisis 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh on Monday attacked the central government on the Yes Bank crisis claiming that the depositors were duped by the ruling-Bharatiya Janata Party’s “friends” who regularly make donations to the safron party. “Anil Ambani Group donated Rs 20 crore to BJP, similarly Essel group donated Rs 40 crore and Radius developers donated Rs 50 lakh in the year 2014-15, DHFL gave Rs 19.50 crore as donation to BJP, RKW also donated Rs 10 crore. These are just a few defaulters that were loaned large sums of money by the bank,” added the party leader.

Singh also took to Twitter and posted a list of companies with the loans given out to them by Yes Bank and the donations made by them to the BJP. “Please read this list carefully. These unscrupulous people who have robbed Yes Bank gave so much money to the BJP,” he wrote. “The lives of 21 lakh people have been ruined because of the crisis, the biggest defaulters of the particular bank are close friends of the BJP which has been protecting these people, while the common man suffers” said Singh.

The AAP leader further said that if the functioning of the bank was being observed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman since 2017, why was Yes Bank allowed to give Rs 1 lakh crore as loans to big businesses. “A few industrialists have taken such a huge loan and when these people do not pay, the government says the money has become a nonperforming asset. Why isn’t that the case when farmers or small businessman fail to repay loans? I had in 2018 wrote a letter to the Enforcement Directorate to mark the people who owe more than RsRs 50 crore, saying their passports should be seized but now defaulters like Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and many others are roaming free after duping the common man,” said Singh.

