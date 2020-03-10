Home Cities Delhi

Celebrating  Holi with music & poetry

A special evening of folk music, electronica, vyang and hasya kavita – Amarrass Nights – was organised by Amarrass Records and Amarrass Society on the festive occasion of Holi.

By Express News Service

A special evening of folk music, electronica, vyang and hasya kavita – Amarrass Nights – was organised by Amarrass Records and Amarrass Society on the festive occasion of Holi. The third edition of Amarrass Nights, held at Sunder Nursery on March 7, featured poets Popular Meeruthi (Dr Syed Aijazuddin Shah) and Pawan Dixit, folk poet-singer Jogi and Jumme Khan along with his band from Alwar and DJ Ravana.

The evening kick-started with DJ Ravana presenting a special set featuring Ghalib with an electric collage of spoken word, drum, bass and dub, and sound that defied categorisation. The stage was then taken over by the two poets, Popular Meeruthi and Pawan Dixit. From here on, it was a laugh riot. Dixit began his recitation on hot topics nowadays -- coronavirus and politics. Sharing his views on Holi, he said, “Jo rang chadhe hue hain bas unhe koi utaar de iss baar.” Then his poem on Valentine’s Day had everyone in splits too. Through his poems, Meeruthi emphasised on national integration and then he narrated a poem on Holi and love.

The next segment included taking one-liners from a famous poet and adding his lines. This included iconic lines like Chalo dildar chalo chand ke paar chalo to which he added, Ticket mujhe bhi dila do assembly ke liye.The live musical show by Jumme Khan started with the hymn, Saari duniya yu batlwae leela teri ajab neerali hai. It was followed by the song -- Ek arthi chali ek doli chali, fir dono ki aapas mein baat chali and folk songs called tarr and bin baat taraju lelo koi kami nahi mere pyaar mein which show the love with mother, sister, wife, children. The evening finally culminated with the nuances of one-string instrument, bhapang.

