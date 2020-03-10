Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal met Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to talk about Coronavirus prevention

By Express News Service

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday to assess the preparedness of the Delhi administration as well as all authorities concerned to fight Coronavirus. The chief minister vowed strict action against shopkeepers found hoarding hand sanitisers. Considered a key to staying Corona safe, hand sanitisers have been in short supply across the national capital.

“We have been able to contain the spread of Coronavirus in the city to a significant extent because both our government and the Centre have been working in close coordinating towards this end. The people are also very aware and alert, as they have been cooperating with us to a large extent. Every single person, who came into contact with infected people in social gatherings, have been identified and quarantined. This has largely helped in containing the spread of the virus,” the CM said after the meeting.

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal was also present at the meeting, as were senior officials from all the departments concerned. According to government officials, a mega awareness drive will be launched soon to dispel rumours and unfounded fears of a Corona outbreak in the national capital.

“We will hold awareness drives, make public announcements and hand out pamphlets on ways to prevent a Coronavirus outbreak. Both the Centre and our government will work together to prevent the spread of the virus. Airport authorities have been directed to conduct thermal screening of passengers. Those from Delhi are also being monitored for 14 straight days to check for symptoms, if any,” Kejriwal said. The CM, who said he wouldn’t celebrate Holi on account of the virus fear and the recent Delhi riots, which claimed more than 50 lives, also urged the public to avoid crowded places, to the extent possible.

While warning chemist shop owners against hoarding masks and hand sanitisers at a time the demand has soared, the CM said people not suffering from any respiratory problems need not wear protective face masks. “I urge everyone to stay away from crowded places, as much as possible. They should also avoid bodily contact. Our buses, Metro rakes and hospitals would be disinfected every day,” Kejriwal said.