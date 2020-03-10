Delhi court acquits 30 accused in transistor blast case after three decades

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Over three decades after 69 people were killed and 127 injured in a series of transistor bomb blasts across north India, a Delhi court on Monday acquitted 30 of the 49 accused, owing to “defective, lopsided, unfair” and “faulty investigation”.

Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Yadav said the investigation suffered from various lacunae and the accused cannot be convicted in the 35-year-old case on the basis of evidence collected during such faulty investigation. On the evening of May 10, 1985, bombs fitted in transistors went off in buses and other public places in Delhi and adjoining areas of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, killing 49 people and injuring 127 in Delhi alone.

A Special Investigation Team, under the supervision of then DCP (Central) of Delhi Police, had charge-sheeted 59 accused. While five of the 59 are proclaimed offenders and never appeared to face proceedings, the trial court in July 2006 discharged five, citing “insufficient evidence”. Of the remaining 49 accused, 19 died during pendency of the trial, leaving 30 accused who have been on bail since 1986.

The court said, “In some cases, public witnesses were associated with the investigation but they were not examined in the court. The indisputable conclusion is that investigation conducted in these cases was defective, lopsided, unfair and suffered from various lacunae. Accused persons cannot be convicted on the basis of evidence collected during such faulty investigation.” The judge said it was clear that during the probe, the police had picked up various persons and made them approvers under duress.