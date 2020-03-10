Home Cities Delhi

Delhi High Court tells its lawyers, litigants to avoid rush

Published: 10th March 2020 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2020 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the country fighting hard to prevent spread of Coronavirus, the Delhi High Court on Monday asked lawyers and litigants to avoid “unnecessary overcrowding” of the court premises.
A circular issued recently by high court registrar (general administration) Ramesh Chand said as per an advisory by the Delhi government, people should avoid going to crowded places and requested the advocates and general public to adhere to the guidelines.

“As per the recent advisory issued by the Delhi government, Coronavirus is a contagious virus which causes respiratory infection and can be transferred from human to human through air by coughing, sneezing, personal contact such as touching or shaking hand, touching an object or surface with the virus on it and then touching mouth, nose or eyes with unwashed hands,” the circular said.

“As per the said advisory, one should avoid going to crowded places. Therefore, advocates, general public and litigants are requested to adhere to the guidelines/ advisory issued by the Delhi government and avoid unnecessary overcrowding in the court premises,” it further read.

The number of Coronavirus cases in India rose to 45 on Monday, with a three-year-old child in Kerala who had returned from Italy, among those testing positive for the virus.  Officials in the Union health ministry said while Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Jammu reported one case each on Monday, no deaths have been reported from anywhere in the country as yet. The Union government has asked people not to panic, saying it was ready to tackle the Corona threat.
 

TAGS
Delhi High Court
India Matters
