Delhi Metro intensifies cleaning of Metro rakes, utilities amid coronavirus scare

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday that he had directed the DMRC authorities to carry out disinfection of the rakes and Metro stations every day.

Published: 10th March 2020 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2020 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Metro

Delhi Metro (File Photo | DMRC)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid swirling fears of a novel Coronavirus outbreak in the national capital, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has unrolled exhaustive measures to nullify the threat of infection inside rakes and Metro stations.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday that he had directed the DMRC authorities to carry out disinfection of the rakes and Metro stations every day.

“The DMRC is in the practice of cleaning all its trains exhaustively at depots before putting them into passenger service every day. However, in view of fears of a Corona outbreak in the national capital, we have decided to intensify the practice,” Anuj Dayal, executive director, corporate communications, DMRC, said.

The intensification of regular cleaning operations by the Metro authorities comes following the CM’s announcement on Sunday.

“The decision on intensifying our regular sanitisation exercise, with the focus especially on hand railings, doors and passenger emergency alarm (PEA), which come into direct contact with passengers’ hands, was taken in the wake of the CM’s directive,” Dayal said.

“There’s a greater emphasis on cleaning other Metro utilities such as lifts, escalators, as well as staircases at stations which are used extensively by the passengers,” Dayal added.

The number of confirmed Corona cases in the country rose to 47 on Monday.

