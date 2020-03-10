Home Cities Delhi

Delhi riots: Shahrukh sent to 14-day judicial custody

The Delhi Police sources have revealed that it has recovered a pistol and the car of the accused in which he had fled from the spot.

Published: 10th March 2020 10:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2020 10:18 PM   |  A+A-

Mohammed Shahrukh who waved a gun at Delhi Police personnel in the Jaffrabad-Maujpur area during clashes between a group of anti-CAA protestors and supporters of the new citizenship act on Feb. 24 in New Delhi Tuesday March 3 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Tuesday remanded Shahrukh, the man who had opened fire at police during violence in North-East Delhi last month, to 14-day judicial custody.

He was presented before a duty Metropolitan Magistrate on expiry of his three-day custody previously.

The Delhi Police sources have revealed that it has recovered a pistol and the car of the accused in which he had fled from the spot.

Shahrukh initially kept roaming around in the national capital before slipping away to Punjab and Uttar Pradesh's Shamli from where he was arrested on Tuesday.

During the investigation, Shahrukh revealed that the car he used belonged to his uncle's son.

He had left the car in a garage in Haryana after it broke down.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shahrukh Khan Delhi riots Delhi violence
India Matters
Students leaving for home after appearing for SSLC examinations at the Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. (Photo | Shajji Vettipuram/EPS)
'Was alert, didn't fear symptoms': 1st patient who was cured of coronavirus
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Rajya Sabha nomination likely
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: India might limit use of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar
For representational purposes
Gold prices fall Rs 516 at Rs 44,517 per 10 grams as rupee appreciates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch: Indians stranded in Italy following coronavirus curbs plead for help
Coronavirus Scare: Uneasy calm prevails in Ranni
Gallery
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 rebel MLAs have resigned so far, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the edge. Meet them all here
Here's the full list of Scindia loyalists, other rebel Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp