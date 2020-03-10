Drive launched to reduce risk of infection in Delhi buses

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal assured commuters that buses would be cleaned every day to avoid the risk of Corona infection, the Delhi government on Monday launched a disinfection drive of all buses operated by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).

The cleaning drive was started after a state-level task force meeting on measures to guard against Corona infection on Monday. The government also had display boards put up inside all DTC and cluster buses moored at ISBT and other bus stops, detailing symptoms of the novel Coronavirus, mode of its transmission and the dos and don’ts to stay safe. A 24x7 control room has also been set up at the DGHS headquarters to address queries on COVID-19.

“Following four confirmed cases of the contagious virus in Delhi, the government is taking precautionary measures at several levels. Steps are being taken to secure the public transportation system. To deal with risks arising out of Coronavirus, all buses and Metro rakes are being cleaned with disinfectants,” read a statement by the government.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said he is personally monitoring the disinfection drive 24x7. “Our government is fully equipped to tackle the Coronavirus threat. The priority is to take proactive measures to keep our buses safe and ensure the infection doesn’t spread through public vehicles. We’re making sure that all buses are disinfected on a day-to-day basis,” the minister said.