Home Cities Delhi

Lok Sabha to discuss Delhi riots on Wednesday

The Lok Sabha bulletin says that Congress leader in house, Adhir Ranjan Choudhury, and BJP member 'to raise a discussion on the recent law and order situation in some parts of Delhi'.

Published: 10th March 2020 06:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2020 06:38 PM   |  A+A-

Lok Sabha

Lok Sabha (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Lok Sabha will discuss the Delhi riots on Wednesday under Rule 193 of the house proceedings which means there will be no voting after the debate.

The Congress had long been pressing for the discussion and disrupted the house's functioning but the government maintained that they will only discuss the issue after Holi.

Even as the pandemonium continued in the lower house, the Speaker suspended 7 Congress MPs for the rest of the session.

The Lok Sabha bulletin says that Congress leader in house, Adhir Ranjan Choudhury, and BJP member "to raise a discussion on the recent law and order situation in some parts of Delhi".

Apart from this, the Congress is likely to raise the issue of the MP turmoil while senior leader Digvijaya Singh has said that he has ample proof that chartered flights were booked by BJP to fly rebel MLAs to Bengaluru.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will introduce the The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020 for consideration and passage while the lower house will also discuss the grants for three ministries including Health and External Affairs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha Delhi riots
India Matters
Students leaving for home after appearing for SSLC examinations at the Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. (Photo | Shajji Vettipuram/EPS)
'Was alert, didn't fear symptoms': 1st patient who was cured of coronavirus
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Rajya Sabha nomination likely
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: India might limit use of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar
For representational purposes
Gold prices fall Rs 516 at Rs 44,517 per 10 grams as rupee appreciates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch: Indians stranded in Italy following coronavirus curbs plead for help
Coronavirus Scare: Uneasy calm prevails in Ranni
Gallery
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 rebel MLAs have resigned so far, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the edge. Meet them all here
Here's the full list of Scindia loyalists, other rebel Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp