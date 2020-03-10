Home Cities Delhi

NGT orders cease on biometric attendance of staff at Delhi office

In view of the Coronavirus threat, the National Green Tribunal has issued a notice to stop the use of biometric machines to mark attendance at its principal bench in the city.

Published: 10th March 2020 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2020 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

A security guard runs a check on the body temperature of a visitor to an office in New Delhi on Monday

A security guard runs a check on the body temperature of a visitor to an office in New Delhi on Monday | Parveen Negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In view of the Coronavirus threat, the National Green Tribunal has issued a notice to stop the use of biometric machines to mark attendance at its principal bench in the city. The directive has already come into effect and will be in force till March 31. “To prevent Coronavirus, in terms of the advisory of Delhi government issued to various departments/offices, marking of attendance on biometric machines and use of the same is being stopped in National Green Tribunal, New Delhi with immediate effect till March 31, 2020,” an office order issued by Registrar General Ashu Garg said.

“Attendance during this period is to be marked manually with arrival and departure time under the supervision of the supervising officer concerned,” the order read. The Delhi government had recently advised head of departments (HoDs), autonomous bodies and municipal corporations to suspend the biometric attendance system in the wake of fears of a Coronavirus outbreak.

“A letter has gone out to principal secretaries, secretaries, autonomous bodies and municipal corporations for the suspension of biometric attendance in view of Coronavirus threat,” an official had been quoted saying earlier. Word of confirmed cases in the national capital and elsewhere in the country has spread panic of an imminent  Coronavirus outbreak among the people. Asking people not to panic, the Delhi government equipped 25 hospitals, both public and private, to test swab samples of Corona suspects.

Order in effect
The directive to stop biometric attendance has come into effect and will be in force till March 31. The Delhi govt had issued a similar order earlier

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Green Tribunal biometric attendance ban
India Matters
A technician at newly inaugurated virology lab of victoria hospital campus in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN,EPS)
56 infected in India as nine tested positive in Kerala, Karnataka
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani (Photo | PTI)
Mukesh Ambani slides with oil, no longer Asia's richest
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot ( File Photo | PTI)
After MP, is Rajasthan next on BJP's agenda?
Fenaz Sidheek at his vegetable stall at Kakkanad. (Photo | Express)
This Kerala man offers free veggies to the poor, unwell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No films in the time of Coronavirus! Kerala shuts down theatres till March 31
Image used for representation | A medical personnel wearing a protective suit to safeguard himself from coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus in Kerala: Six new cases reported, over 1000 people quarantined
Gallery
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 MLAs loyal to Scindia have left the party so far, putting pressure on the Kamal Nath government. M
All Scindia's men: Here's the full list of Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
Bollywood celebrities on Tuesday extended heartiest greetings and good wishes to fans on the auspicious occasion of Holi.
Alia Bhatt to SRK: Bollywood stars send out colourful Holi wishes and coronavirus advice to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp