NGT orders cease on biometric attendance of staff at Delhi office

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In view of the Coronavirus threat, the National Green Tribunal has issued a notice to stop the use of biometric machines to mark attendance at its principal bench in the city. The directive has already come into effect and will be in force till March 31. “To prevent Coronavirus, in terms of the advisory of Delhi government issued to various departments/offices, marking of attendance on biometric machines and use of the same is being stopped in National Green Tribunal, New Delhi with immediate effect till March 31, 2020,” an office order issued by Registrar General Ashu Garg said.

“Attendance during this period is to be marked manually with arrival and departure time under the supervision of the supervising officer concerned,” the order read. The Delhi government had recently advised head of departments (HoDs), autonomous bodies and municipal corporations to suspend the biometric attendance system in the wake of fears of a Coronavirus outbreak.

“A letter has gone out to principal secretaries, secretaries, autonomous bodies and municipal corporations for the suspension of biometric attendance in view of Coronavirus threat,” an official had been quoted saying earlier. Word of confirmed cases in the national capital and elsewhere in the country has spread panic of an imminent Coronavirus outbreak among the people. Asking people not to panic, the Delhi government equipped 25 hospitals, both public and private, to test swab samples of Corona suspects.

Order in effect

