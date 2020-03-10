Security deployment raised, PCR vans patrol northeast Delhi ahead of Holi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Despite peace returning to northeast Delhi after the widespread violence last month, security arrangements in the area have been beefed up for Holi. Police and paramilitary forces were seen at sensitive spots in the area on Monday.

Apart from this, peace meetings were conducted and pickets have been deployed in all areas of northeast Delhi and deployment of police personnel has been increased. PCR vans have been continuously patrolling the areas, according to the police.

Usually, women of the area used to come out in groups to worship the image of Holika put up on the intersections on the road but this year the turnout has been low. Though, now there is peace in the area but still we will do Holika worship in front of our houses as a precaution, said Asha Sharma, a resident of Vijay Park.Maujpur resident Neetu Saini said: “Every year my sisters-in-law used to come to my place to celebrate Holi but this year due to violence they refused to come to northeast Delhi.”The residents said this year the festival of colours is not as joyful as it used to be due to the violence.