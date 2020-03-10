Home Cities Delhi

Suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain's brother held in connection with Delhi riots

Hussain's brother Shah Alam was arrested by the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police.

Published: 10th March 2020 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2020 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

Suspended AAP leader Tahir Hussain's brother Shah Alam

Suspended AAP leader Tahir Hussain's brother Shah Alam. (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Monday arrested the brother of suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain in connection with the violence in northeast Delhi last month, officials said.

Hussain's brother Shah Alam was arrested by the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police, they said.

Three other persons have also been arrested for allegedly sheltering Alam, police said.

Shah Alam's name surfaced during the investigation into the case. Hussain was arrested by the Delhi Police on Thursday for the alleged murder of Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma, during the recent violence in north-east Delhi.

A Delhi court later sent Hussain to 7-day police custody, in connection with the case. The Karkardooma Court had earlier rejected the anticipatory bail plea of the suspended AAP leader, observing that nobody had appeared from the accused side.

ALSO READ | SIT monitoring suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain’s  relatives, friends closely

Hussain is an accused in the FIR lodged over the alleged killing of IB officer Sharma whose body was recovered from a drain in Chand Bagh on February 26. The deceased's father, Ravinder Kumar, on whose complaint the FIR was lodged, named the AAP leader as an accused.

He has alleged that Hussain, whose office is located near Chand Bagh Pulia, had gathered men who were pelting stones and petrol bombs during the violence which led to tension and fear among local residents. At least 53 people, including Ankit Sharma and a Police Head Constable Rattan Lal, were killed in the violence that rattled the national capital recently.

(With ANI Inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tahir Hussain aap Delhi Police Shah Alam Delhi Riots
India Matters
A technician at newly inaugurated virology lab of victoria hospital campus in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN,EPS)
56 infected in India as nine tested positive in Kerala, Karnataka
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani (Photo | PTI)
Mukesh Ambani slides with oil, no longer Asia's richest
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot ( File Photo | PTI)
After MP, is Rajasthan next on BJP's agenda?
Fenaz Sidheek at his vegetable stall at Kakkanad. (Photo | Express)
This Kerala man offers free veggies to the poor, unwell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No films in the time of Coronavirus! Kerala shuts down theatres till March 31
Image used for representation | A medical personnel wearing a protective suit to safeguard himself from coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus in Kerala: Six new cases reported, over 1000 people quarantined
Gallery
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 MLAs loyal to Scindia have left the party so far, putting pressure on the Kamal Nath government. M
All Scindia's men: Here's the full list of Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
Bollywood celebrities on Tuesday extended heartiest greetings and good wishes to fans on the auspicious occasion of Holi.
Alia Bhatt to SRK: Bollywood stars send out colourful Holi wishes and coronavirus advice to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp