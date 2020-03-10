Suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain's brother held in connection with Delhi riots

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Monday arrested the brother of suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain in connection with the violence in northeast Delhi last month, officials said.

Hussain's brother Shah Alam was arrested by the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police, they said.

Three other persons have also been arrested for allegedly sheltering Alam, police said.

Shah Alam's name surfaced during the investigation into the case. Hussain was arrested by the Delhi Police on Thursday for the alleged murder of Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma, during the recent violence in north-east Delhi.

A Delhi court later sent Hussain to 7-day police custody, in connection with the case. The Karkardooma Court had earlier rejected the anticipatory bail plea of the suspended AAP leader, observing that nobody had appeared from the accused side.

Hussain is an accused in the FIR lodged over the alleged killing of IB officer Sharma whose body was recovered from a drain in Chand Bagh on February 26. The deceased's father, Ravinder Kumar, on whose complaint the FIR was lodged, named the AAP leader as an accused.

He has alleged that Hussain, whose office is located near Chand Bagh Pulia, had gathered men who were pelting stones and petrol bombs during the violence which led to tension and fear among local residents. At least 53 people, including Ankit Sharma and a Police Head Constable Rattan Lal, were killed in the violence that rattled the national capital recently.

(With ANI Inputs)