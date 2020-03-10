Home Cities Delhi

The horror that looms over Holi

Many women from the city still harassed by Holi hooliganism narrate their instances of being victimised by their fellow citizens

Published: 10th March 2020

Holi

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

Holi hooliganism is not something new. We have had cases of not just water-filled balloons been hit but even eggs, and worse was when a student of Lady Shri Ram College for Women, DU posted an account of semen flinging on her Instagram, highlighting the darker side of the festival. The rhetoric of ‘Bura Na Maano Hoi Hai’ is always accompanied by instances of targeted harassment.

Neha Bhandari, 26, a PR Professional, who has been in Delhi for the past nine years, prefers to stay at home during Holi. “During my college days, I used to leave for home a week before as people in Delhi starts celebrating Holi much in advance. Now, I don’t have a choice but to attend office, it gets difficult to commute during this time. One has to be always cautious while walking on the road, keeping an eye on the buildings, and terrace,” says Bhandari, whose friend got hit by an egg while she was leaving for home to celebrate Holi. “She had to travel wearing the same clothes for half of her journey and could only change when the bus stopped for lunch,” adds Bhandari.

Like Bhandari, others too have classes, offices and places to be during the festival. And many arm themselves with pepper sprays and even stones. Sangte Taku, 26, a Japanese Language student has been through instances when she has been hit by balloons while on her way to the metro. “I have had arguments with children and their parents who feel that we should be okay with them throwing balloons at us as its Holi. Sadly, parents refuse to believe that anything is wrong with the practice. But what frustrates me most is how men riding bikes and even driving cars target women, in broad daylight. For them, I carry stones,” shares Taku, who challenges the bogus rhetoric of moral security and policing that want them to be locked inside if scared of the hooligans. 

Take needed precautions 
While children target any and everybody on the road, men, often on motorbikes target women. As most women complain about being hit either on their chest or buttocks, Dr Rita Bakshi, Senior Gynaecologist and Founder, International Fertility Centre suggests using chest binders. “It is essential for women to protect themselves as men tend to take undue advantage. Women are advised to use chest binders to avoid the questionable water used in the balloons and always keep a pepper spray handy. 

With people resorting to playing Holi with almost anything (from paints, shoe polish to cow dung),  some of which can be harmful to the skin and cause allergies, Swarnalatha Iyer, consultant psychologist says physical complaints are rampant during this time. “Water balloons thrown with force near the ear often lead to. Same is the case with certain colours and paints that cause serious allergies,” says Iyer.

The water-filled balloons can actually have a severe impact when hit hard on the ears, thus, it is very essential that one should immediately take action. “When hit, immediately jiggle the ear lobe from the water to go inside the ear. Next, using a blow-dry one should dry the water that is present in the ears. Tilt your head sideways and create a vacuum to draw water from the ear. Use Olive Oil to avoid any kind of infection as it has natural properties for prevention. One can also use an alcohol-based ear drops in the ears,” adds Dr Bakshi.

