Woman, daughter found dead inside east Delhi residence

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 65-year-old woman and her daughter were found dead with stab injuries at their residence in east Delhi’s New Ashok Nagar on Monday morning, police said. The victims were identified as Sumita and her daughter Samrita (25). On scanning the CCTV footage of the area, police said two men were seen entering and exiting the house.

One of the accused, identified as Vinay, alias Vikrant Nagar, was apprehended on the way to Jaipur after which a team of the Delhi Police has been sent to Rajasthan to bring him back. “Various clues were found by analysing the CCTV footage and local intelligence. We coordinated with the Rajasthan Police and with their help, we have apprehended the accused,” said DCP (East) Jasmeet Singh. Further investigation will be carried out after the accused is brought to Delhi, the DCP said. Sumita worked in an event management company.

