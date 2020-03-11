Home Cities Delhi

ED registers cases against suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain over alleged links with PFI

Hussain has been named in the FIR lodged over the alleged killing of IB officer Ankit Sharma whose body was recovered from a drain in Chand Bagh on February 26.

Published: 11th March 2020 12:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2020 12:30 PM   |  A+A-

Councillor Tahir Hussain

Councillor Tahir Hussain (File photo | ANI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate has registered a case against suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, an accused in the murder of Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

His alleged links with the Popular Front of India (PFI) are also being investigated. The Enforcement Directorate has also registered a case against the PFI in connection with the Delhi violence.

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police had on Monday arrested Shah Alam, brother of Tahir Hussain. Three other people who had given shelter to Shah Alam have also been arrested. Hussain was sent to seven-day police custody on March 6, in connection with the case. The Karkardooma Court had earlier rejected the anticipatory bail plea of the suspended AAP leader.

Hussain has been named in the FIR lodged over the alleged killing of IB officer Sharma whose body was recovered from a drain in Chand Bagh on February 26. The deceased's father, Ravinder Kumar, on whose complaint the FIR was lodged, named Hussain as an accused.

He has alleged that Hussain, whose office is located near Chand Bagh Pulia, had gathered men who were pelting stones and petrol bombs during the violence which led to tension and fear among local residents. At least 53 people were killed in the violence that rattled the national capital recently.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Police Popular Front of India Enforcement Directorate AAP Tahir Hussain Tahir Hussain ED
India Matters
Students leaving for home after appearing for SSLC examinations at the Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. (Photo | Shajji Vettipuram/EPS)
'Was alert, didn't fear symptoms': 1st patient who was cured of coronavirus
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Rajya Sabha nomination likely
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: India might limit use of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar
For representational purposes
Gold prices fall Rs 516 at Rs 44,517 per 10 grams as rupee appreciates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch: Indians stranded in Italy following coronavirus curbs plead for help
Coronavirus Scare: Uneasy calm prevails in Ranni
Gallery
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 rebel MLAs have resigned so far, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the edge. Meet them all here
Here's the full list of Scindia loyalists, other rebel Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp