An amalgamation of style and substance

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As an ode to International Women’s Day, India’s finest luxury destination, The Chanakya, presented a first of its kind power afternoon in the capital. This year, there was no better way to revel in this celebration of womanhood than to join hands with a thought-leading platform such as FICCI YFLO, who has always supported and inspired working women across the country to empower, elevate and engage each other to come together as one collective voice.

Over an immersive afternoon of celebration and conversation, guests came together to raise a toast to the work, spirit and empowerment of women and enjoyed a day of pure indulgence for the women, by the women. The afternoon ended on a high note as for the very first time, leading ladies of the capital – Mandira Lamba, Shivani Malik, Sasha Grewal, Ayushi Chauhan, Rasna Bhasin, Sonali Batra, Tania Nijhawan, Tarini Manchanda, Taruna Seth, Rasika Kajaria and Gayatri Rai walked the ramp as Muses of

The Chanakya representing their unique personalities expressed in styles put together by luxury fashion brands such as Neeru Kumar, The Collective Denim, Ralph Lauren, Ted Baker, Perona, Anita Dongre Grassroot and jewellery and bags by Outhouse. On this occasion, Dinaz Madhukar, EVP, DLF Luxury Retail & Hospitality, expressed “At The Chanakya, we have always aimed to create bespoke experiences that go beyond shopping and are thrilled to have found a like-mindedness in our partners. With this first of its kind fashion showcase, we are proud to present to our valuable patrons, women of substance who are not only breaking barriers in their respective fields but are also our ideal muses, representing the fierce and vibrant spirit of modern India for an equal tomorrow.”

