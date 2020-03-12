Celebrating a mother's love on a musical note in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Pracheen Kala Kendra celebrated motherhood through music and dance last week. The Kendra organised its 15th Quarterly Baithak, under the Legends of Tomorrow series titled Maatri Shakti at Triveni Kala Sangam, Mandi House. The evening saw jugalbandi performances by seasoned artistes - mothers with their wards - performing together on stage.

The first act was a duet santoor recital by Vidushi Shruti Adhikari along with her son Ninad who set their performance to Raag Kirwani with the traditional Alaap Jod Jhala, followed by a soothing vilambit and then an engaging gat in Rupak taal and a high octane and breathtaking drut set to tintaal.

The vibrancy of 200 strings that the duo brought alive through their power and mastery had the audiences in awe - each taan and tihai evoked a resounding applause.

This was followed by a graceful soul-elevating Bharatnatyam recital by eminent danseuse Vidushi Kanaka Sudhakar and her daughter Aparajita. The mother-daughter duo arrested the attention of the audience with their impeccable stage presence and beautiful movements covering various emotions that they portrayed through their performance of the many scenes of Ramayana. The youthful and vibrant presence of Aparajita was aptly balanced by her mother’s grace and experience.

Taking inspiration from Ramayana

