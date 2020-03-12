STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi Assembly to debate NRC, coronavirus in special session

There have been heated debates between the AAP and BJP legislators during the previous year’s Monsoon session.

Published: 12th March 2020

Delhi Assembly

Delhi Assembly. (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has decided to hold a special Delhi Assembly session on March 13 to discuss the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the coronavirus situation in the national capital.

According to a government official, the decision was taken in a cabinet meeting headed by the chief minister. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, in its previous tenure, held numerous special Assembly sessions to discuss specific public interest subjects.

This will not be the first discussion on the controversial clause of the citizenship law. There have been heated debates between the AAP and Bharatiya Janata Party legislators during the previous year’s Monsoon session. BJP tried to corner Kejriwal during the recently concluded Assembly election on the Citizenship law and NRC which the AAP has openly opposed.

BJP has been demanding the implementation of the NRC in the national capital for long. "A special session of the Assembly has been called on March 13 over the NRC issue. coronavirus will also be discussed in the special session," said the official.

With regard to the coronavirus, the total number of confirmed cases in the capital stands at five. CM Kejriwal is heading a Special Task Force to contain the spread of the deadly virus. According to the Delhi government, the situation is under control.  

While a decision on the Budget session is yet to be finalised, it is likely to take place around March 25, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia had earlier stated that the budget for the fresh term will be presented after Holi.

Budget session

The Budget session is likely to take place around March 25, however, a decision on the exact date is yet to be finalised by the state government. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia had stated that budget for the fresh term will be presented after Holi
 

