Delhi Police on riots: Situation normal, seven arrested in connection with cop's murder

Delhi Police PRO M S Randhawa said face-recognition software is being used to identify those involved in the riots and the incident is being probed from all angles.

Published: 12th March 2020 02:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2020 02:05 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi riots

Burned vehicles at Ghonda Chowk in North East Delhi. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Thursday asserted that the law-and-order situation in the national capital is normal now and said it has registered 712 FIRs and arrested over 200 accused in connection with last month's violence in northeast Delhi.

At a press conference, Delhi Police PRO M S Randhawa said face-recognition software is being used to identify those involved in the riots and the incident is being probed from all angles.

"Law-and-order situation normal in Delhi now. We are closely monitoring all PCR calls from northeast Delhi," he said.

"712 FIRs have been registered so far in connection with violence in northeast Delhi and over 200 accused arrested," Randhawa said.

Seven people have been arrested in connection with the death of a Delhi Police head constable during clashes over the new citizenship law in the northeast district last month, police said on Thursday.

Head constable Ratan Lal died of bullet injuries in the clashes in Gokalpuri on February 24.

"Seven people have been arrested in Ratan Lal's case. It emerged during investigation that the spot where the incident took place was the venue for an anti-CAA protest. In the fateful day, a conspiracy was hatched to attack police," a senior Delhi Police official said.

Delhi Police Delhi Riots
