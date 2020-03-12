Delhi violence: Two PFI members sent to police custody

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has sent Popular Front of India (PFI) Delhi Chief Parvez Ahmed and Secretary Mohammad Iliyas to 7-day custody of the Special Cell of Delhi Police.

The duo were produced before Additional Chief Metropolitian Magistrate Purshottam Pathak who sent them to police custody.

The Delhi Police Special Cell arrested them earlier in the day in connection with the Delhi riots.

"The duo have been arrested for their alleged role in instigating the people during the Delhi riots," a senior official told IANS over the phone.

"Their role has also surfaced in the funding of the riots," the officer said.