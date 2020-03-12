STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Madhya Pradesh crisis: Youth Congress holds protest against BJP in Delhi

The protesters commenced the march from the IYC office in Raisina Road. 

Published: 12th March 2020 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2020 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Youth Congress members mock Scindia in a protest

Youth Congress members mock Scindia in a protest. (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Members of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Wednesday held a protest against the BJP alleging that it was trying to poach Congress MLAs in Madhya Pradesh in a bid to topple the Kamal Nath-led government in the state.

The protesters commenced the march from the IYC office in Raisina Road. Former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP on Wednesday, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the brink of collapse in Madhya Pradesh.

"Ten days back at the Congress Working Committee meeting, Scindia asked for the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah over the Delhi riots and today, he has joined the BJP. This is the fight of ideologies," IYC president Srinivas BV said. 

Youth Congress national media in-charge Amrish Ranjan Pandey said if the BJP was so powerful, they would have formed government after winning the MP elections, not by “breaking” the current government. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Srinivas BV Indian Youth Congress Madhya Pradesh crisis Jyotiraditya Scindia Madhya Pradesh
India Matters
Students leaving for home after appearing for SSLC examinations at the Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. (Photo | Shajji Vettipuram/EPS)
'Was alert, didn't fear symptoms': 1st patient who was cured of coronavirus
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Rajya Sabha nomination likely
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: India might limit use of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar
For representational purposes
Gold prices fall Rs 516 at Rs 44,517 per 10 grams as rupee appreciates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch: Indians stranded in Italy following coronavirus curbs plead for help
Coronavirus Scare: Uneasy calm prevails in Ranni
Gallery
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 rebel MLAs have resigned so far, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the edge. Meet them all here
Here's the full list of Scindia loyalists, other rebel Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp