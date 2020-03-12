Madhya Pradesh crisis: Youth Congress holds protest against BJP in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Members of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Wednesday held a protest against the BJP alleging that it was trying to poach Congress MLAs in Madhya Pradesh in a bid to topple the Kamal Nath-led government in the state.

The protesters commenced the march from the IYC office in Raisina Road. Former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP on Wednesday, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the brink of collapse in Madhya Pradesh.

"Ten days back at the Congress Working Committee meeting, Scindia asked for the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah over the Delhi riots and today, he has joined the BJP. This is the fight of ideologies," IYC president Srinivas BV said.

Youth Congress national media in-charge Amrish Ranjan Pandey said if the BJP was so powerful, they would have formed government after winning the MP elections, not by “breaking” the current government.