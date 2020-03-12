STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No step taken to compensate Jamia Millia Islamia after December violence: MoS Home G Kishan Reddy

While Reddy said there have 276 instances of imposition of Section 144 in Delhi in the last three years, he denied any incident of lathicharge during such period. 

Protestors including students and local residents during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Saturday

Protestors including students and local residents during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi. (File | EPS)

By Sana Shakil
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government has not taken any step to compensate Jamia Millia Islamia for the damage incurred during the alleged police crackdown on the night of December 15 last year, junior Home Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Wednesday.  

The university has, in the past, informed the Centre that the police crackdown resulted in damages of Rs 2.66 crore.

Reddy made the statement in the Rajya Sabha in response to a query by CPI Rajya Sabha member Binoy Viswam, who also sought to know whether any inquiry is being conducted against police officers involved in the alleged violence "in light of recent evidence that came out from security camera footage". 

ALSO READ| Jamia Milia Islamia reopens reading hall to students post December violence

"Authenticity of any security footage cannot be confirmed without verification as per provisions of law," Reddy said, adding that an administrative enquiry was ordered under the overall supervision of Additional Commissioner (Technology Cell), Delhi Police.

To a separate question on road blockage due to anti-CAA and anti-NRC protests, Reddy informed there is no proposal at present for a legislation to check the recurrence of such road blockade in the future.

In a written reply to questions by BJP colleagues Vijay Pal Singh Tomar, Harnath Singh Yadav and Lieutenant General DP Vats, Reddy said as reported by the Delhi Police, one road in the jurisdiction of Police Station, Shaheen Bagh; one service road in the area of Police Post Sarai Rohilla and part of one carriageway in South East Delhi are blocked by protesters.  

Reddy said there have 276 instances of imposition of Section 144 in Delhi in the last three years. He, however, denied any incident of lathicharge during such period. 

He said prohibitory orders were issued "to prevent certain unlawful acts such as carrying of licensed arms, flying of drones/ paragliders, prohibition of consumption of intoxicating substances at public places/ near liquor vends, restrictions for heavy vehicular traffic etc".

