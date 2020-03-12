STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Student hurt in Delhi riots should be allowed to give exams later: Child rights body to school

A girl studying in class IX of a government school in northeast Delhi was shot in the hand during the communal violence last month.

Published: 12th March 2020

A labourer does renovation work at DRP Convent School in Delhi's riot-affected Shiv Vihar area on Wednesday

A labourer does renovation work at DRP Convent School in Delhi's riot-affected Shiv Vihar area on Wednesday. (Photo| Ashish Kumar Kataria, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Commission For Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) has directed a school to ensure that a student, who was shot in her right hand during the riots, is allowed to take her exams after she has healed.

The directions were given in a notice issued by DCPCR member Anurag Kundu on Monday. The notice also sought an action taken report in the matter.

The girl is a resident of Hassanpur area in the northeast district. A class 9 student of a government school in northeast Delhi, the girl was shot in the hand during the communal violence last month and she will miss her exams, the Commission said in its notice.

"Our city has faced a great plight and our children have gone through trauma that no child should (face). In light of this, the Commission asks you to ensure that she may be allowed to give her exams when she is healed and her year does not go in vain," the DCPCR said.

According to the girl’s mother, “She was standing on the terrace of our house on February 25 when she was shot in the hand. The rioters were firing in the air and that is when she got injured. 

