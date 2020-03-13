68-year-old woman who tested positive for COVID-19 dies in Delhi

By PTI

A 68-year-old woman who tested positive for coronavirus infection has died in Delhi, the Health Ministry confirmed on Friday.

This is the second COVID-19 death recorded in India after a 76-year-old man died in Karnataka on March 11.

The West Delhi resident's death was confirmed due to comorbidity issues (diabetes and hypertension). Her son who tested positive for the virus had a travel history to Switzerland and Italy between February 5 to February 22 this year.

He had returned to India asymptomatic, but after day one, he developed fever and cough, after which he reported to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on March 7.

The rest of his family was also admitted to the hospital after they started showing symptoms - fever and cough.

After the mother's sample was collected on March 8, her condition deteriorated. She was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit the following day, as she developed pneumonia.

After testing positive for virus, she suffered respiratory fluctuations and was kept on ventilator support.

However, owing to her comorbid conditions, she passed away on March 13, at RML Hospital, Delhi.

The total number of cases in the country rose to 87 after three people who had a travel history to UK, Italy and Germany tested positive for the virus in Kerala.