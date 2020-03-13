STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

68-year-old woman who tested positive for COVID-19 dies in Delhi

This is the second COVID-19 death recorded in India after a 76-year-old man died in Karnataka on March 11.

Published: 13th March 2020 10:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2020 11:16 PM   |  A+A-

Commuters wearing face masks to guard against Coronavirus.

Commuters wearing face masks to guard against Coronavirus. (Photo | Biswanath Swain/EPS)

By PTI

A 68-year-old woman who tested positive for coronavirus infection has died in Delhi, the Health Ministry confirmed on Friday. 

This is the second COVID-19 death recorded in India after a 76-year-old man died in Karnataka on March 11.

The West Delhi resident's death was confirmed due to comorbidity issues (diabetes and hypertension). Her son who tested positive for the virus had a travel history to Switzerland and Italy between February 5 to February 22 this year.

Coronavirus LIVE UPDATES | Masks, hand sanitizers declared essential commodities in India

He had returned to India asymptomatic, but after day one, he developed fever and cough, after which he reported to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on March 7. 

The rest of his family was also admitted to the hospital after they started showing symptoms - fever and cough. 

After the mother's sample was collected on March 8, her condition deteriorated. She was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit the following day, as she developed pneumonia. 

After testing positive for virus, she suffered respiratory fluctuations and was kept on ventilator support. 

However, owing to her comorbid conditions, she passed away on March 13, at RML Hospital, Delhi. 

The total number of cases in the country rose to 87 after three people who had a travel history to UK, Italy and Germany tested positive for the virus in Kerala. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi covid19 death Delhi coronavirus death Coronavirus death india COVID 19 Coronavirus Outbreak
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus in Karnataka: On the first death and the measures now in place
Nothing new in our demand for COVID-19 certificate for evacuation: MEA Minister
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp