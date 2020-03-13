STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
73rd Shriram Shankarlal Music Festival: Back with a bang

Ustad Amjad Ali Khan is among the many stalwarts performing at the 73rd edition of the Shriram Shankarlal Music Festival

A few stalwarts set to perform at the music festival: (From top) Ustad Rashid Khan, Manjiri Asanare Kelker and (left) Ustad Amjad Ali Khan

By Express News Service

Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra is back with its 73rd Shriram Shankarlal Music Festival 2020. 
Eminent sarod player Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, who is performing at the festival after a long gap, is eagerly looking forward to it. “This is perhaps the oldest festival of music in Delhi. What’s remarkable is that it is free for all. I remember having performed here as young musician  –  at that time it used to be organised at Modern School grounds under a shamiana,” he says. 

Other performers are equally ecstatic about the festival. “This festival has the best among the musicians performing every year. I cannot think of a doyen who has not participated in this festival. It is indeed an honour to be among so many stalwarts, ” says classical singer Ustad Rashid Khan. 

Congratulating festival organiser Shobha Deepak Singh, singer Ulhas Kashalkar says, “I have had the privilege of performing here several times. It is remarkable that the Kendra has successfully been presenting it every year without fail for the citizens of Delhi.” Music luminaries performing this time include Prashant and Nishant Mallick (Dhrupad), Manjiri Asanare Kelkar (vocal), Niladri Kumar (sitar), Bhuvanesh Komkali (vocal), Rahul Sharma (santoor), Ulhas Kashalkar (vocal), Subhra Guha (vocal), Ustad Amjad Ali Khan (sarod), Rakesh Chaurasia (flute) and Ustad Rashid Khan (vocal).

Founded 73 years ago, Shriram Shankarlal Music Festival is an iconic dais for the oldest music festival in the Acountry, which has been successfully carrying forward traditions of the Indian classical performing art. “This festival began as an all night musical soirée organised by the Kendra’s Founder Sumitra Charat Ram on the country’s Independence eve on August 15 in 1947. A number of leading names in the Indian classical music like Ustad Allauddin Khan, Pt. Ravi Shankar, and Pt Pannalal Ghosh enthralled the audience till the wee hours of the morning at that time.

This led to the formation of the Jhankar Music Circle, which used to organise monthly music concerts besides an annual event at the Constitution Club, the only venue available in those days,” says Shobha Deepak Singh. “In 1952, the festival came to be called Shankarlal Music Festival after Sir Shankarlal Foundation started supporting it. In 1993, Sir Shankarlal Foundation requested the Bharatiya Kala Kendra to hold it independently and it came to be called Shriram Shankarlal Music Festival,” she adds. 
Till: March 15 At: Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra Lawns, Copernicus Marg
 

Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra Ustad Amjad Ali Khan
