STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Are your plants getting enough nitrogen?

Plants depend on 17 elements of the periodic table.

Published: 13th March 2020 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2020 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

plants

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Shameek Chakravarty
Express News Service

Plants depend on 17 elements of the periodic table. They are classified into macronutrients, which are needed in large quantities, and micro-nutrients, which are essential too, but needed in only small ones. A skilled gardener needs to understand how to identify deficiencies of any of these and find remedies for it.
One of the big boys from the list of macronutrients is nitrogen, which is absolutely critical for plant growth. Nitrogen is actually a component of the chlorophyll molecule itself, and plants need chlorophyll to carry out photosynthesis. This is why a nitrogen deficiency often results in yellowing of leaves.

Moreover, it is also a key element present in amino acids, the building blocks of all proteins, DNA, RNA, etc.There are a few ways in which this nitrogen is made available to plants:

  • Some atmospheric nitrogen gets ‘fixed’ during lightning, which breaks the covalent bonds and forms nitrates, which are carried down to the soil by rain. This is a tiny percentage of overall soil nitrogen.
  • Some nitrogen gets fixed by bacteria, which live in root nodules of leguminous crops like pulses. The plants provide them carbohydrates while the bacteria provide enzymes needed to break the triple covalent bonds.
  • Some nitrogen is also fixed by free-living soil bacteria. Dead plants and animals and other bio-mass like manure are decomposed to produce ammonium ions, which are then converted by nitrifying bacteria to nitrite and is further converted to nitrates by another group of bacteria.
  • Chemical fertilisers: These have their basis in the Haber-Bosch process, which helps combined nitrogen and hydrogen to produce ammonia.

Now, some plants prefer to absorb their nitrogen as nitrates, while some plants prefer to absorb it as ammonium. Usually, plants that have a longer lifecycle like perennials, trees, shrubs etc prefer their nitrogen as ammonium, while short duration plants like vegetables prefer their nitrogen as nitrates.  How do you ensure whether your soil has more of nitrates or more of ammonium availability based on the crops that you are growing? 

A natural way to do this is by modifying the fungus and bacteria presence in the soil, by using compost prepared accordingly. In fungally-dominated soils, the organic acids produce by the fungi, lower the pH of the soil, which reduces the number of bacteria working on producing nitrates, and the soil has more of nitrogen available as ammonium – which is what some plants prefer.

Vegetables and other short- term crops, on the other hand, prefer their nitrogen as nitrates. However, if you take a short-cut by using chemical fertilisers, which are predominantly salts that are nitrate based, you risk destroying your entire soil life. The plants do grow fast because they have access to nitrates — but the earthworms are driven off, beneficial microbes die away leaving your plant susceptible to disease, and so on. Just not  worth it.

The author is CEO,  Farmizen, a platform connecting organic and natural farmers to consumers with same-day delivery.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
plants nitrogen
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
Farooq Abdullah set to walk free after 7 months as J&K revokes detention order
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Coronavirus: BCCI postpones start of IPL from March 29 to April 15
Ganga Shandilya has been committed to her job since 1988, despite being afflicted with polio in one hand. (Photo | ANI)
'Dr. Mausi' provides healthcare to villagers in Naxal-affected Dantewada for 32 years
COVID-19 scare: Shivling also wears face mask at this Varanasi temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The coronavirus victim from Karnataka had a history of hypertension and asthma. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
Here is all you need to know about India's first coronavirus death
Coronavirus scare: Shivling also wears face mask at this Varanasi temple
Gallery
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
Check out the list of sports events affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak in India.
IPL to ISL: List of sports events affected by coronavirus outbreak in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp