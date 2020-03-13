STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: IIT Delhi asks students to vacate hostels by March 15

The institute had on Thursday announced suspension of classes and all events till March 31.

Published: 13th March 2020 07:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2020 07:32 PM

IIT Delhi

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi. (Photo| EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Indian Institute of Technology here has directed students to leave hostels by Sunday in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

"In view of the current COVID-19 epidemic, as a preventive measure decided by the competent authority, the students are required to leave the hostels positively by midnight of March 15, 2020.

"There is no need to vacate the room though. Please fill the entry and exit register of the hostel concerned and the mess rebate form. This applies to students currently living in Nalanda and IP Apartments and in off-campus hostels in Katwaria Sarai and Jia Sarai also," Dean of Student Affairs Rajesh Khanna said in an official communication.

The institute had on Thursday announced suspension of classes and all events till March 31.

"PhD students may stay back if their research is in crucial stage. Foreign students who are staying within the campus may also stay," Khanna said.

IIT Delhi coronavirus coronavirus outbreak 
