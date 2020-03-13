Delhi likely to get 1,000 new buses by month-end

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has fast-tracked the process of acquiring new buses to aid the city’s public transport after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal underlined that 9,000 new buses would be flagged off within the next year.

“Our target is to receive 1,000 standard floor buses by March and then the fleet of low-floor buses would be brought in by June,” a source in the transport ministry told this newspaper. Over 600 new buses have already been inaugurated, including the newly-received 100 low floors CNG buses from the Rajghat Depot last week. Due to the Delhi Assembly elections, CM Kejriwal stated that the inauguration and intake of the new buses had been halted.

“The AAP guarantee card had promised 11,000 buses. The previous target of 5,000 new buses are part of the 9,000 vehicles that the chief minister has mentioned,” the source added. The new buses are equipped with ultra-modern facilities and state-of-the-art features like fire detection systems, remote monitoring systems, GPS trackers, panic buttons, CCTV, and hydraulic lifts and wheelchair ramps for the convenience of the differently-abled. While sharing his vision for the transport sector in Kejriwal said, “We want to turn the transport sector in Delhi into a model and modern sector in the country.”