Federation of Residents Doctors seeks hazard allowance

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the rise in the cases of novel coronavirus, the Federation of Residents Doctors’ Association (FORDA) has sought inclusion of resident doctors under the risk/hazard allowance provided by the Union Health Ministry. According to the 7th Pay Commission recommendations, hazard or risk pay is a form of extra compensation given to employees for performing dangerous duties. It is only applicable to doctors working in high-active field areas such as the country’s borders or where there is an epidemic or ongoing counter-insurgency operations.

In a letter written to the Union Health Minister, Harsh Vardhan, the resident doctors’ union also requested an adequate number of masks and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). “Acute shortage of masks and PPE has been observed in hospitals of Delhi as the nation prepares to tackle the novel coronavirus outbreak,” the resident doctors’ body claimed. “We have been pursuing the matter since last September of last year. Allied healthcare professionals which include lab technicians and other staff receive this allowance but not doctors,” claimed Dr Shivaji Dev Burman, president, FORDA.

As per FORDA, the doctors fall under the R3H1( Risk and Hardship) category which makes them eligible for a wage of Rs 5,300 per month. “This year, a letter and a reminder have already been sent to the ministry. There has been no development on the issue since last year. No proper explanation has been given on why the doctors are not included under the provision,” Burman said.