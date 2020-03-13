Marking attendance at Delhi government schools to be paperless soon

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Marking of attendance in Delhi’s government schools would soon be paperless, as the education department is set to introduce a new system from April 1.Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday chaired a meeting with AAP MLA Atishi and Education Secretary Manisha Saxena in which it was decided that all government school teachers in the national capital would be provided with tablets for marking attendance.

“Deputy directors of education (DDEs) have the responsibility of ensuring that each teacher in their respective zones is provided with a tablet for marking section-wise attendance,” Sisodia said.The minister added that his department is in the process of developing a robust software, whereby every DDE would be notified on daily students’ attendance in each section of each school in his or her jurisdiction or zone.

“The DDEs should keep a tab of the number of students attending classes. Examination results would also be uploaded online so that they could even be accessed on tablets. The DDEs will get a notification by 9am every day on the number of students attending classes,” Sisodia, also the deputy chief minister, said.

He said installation of CCTV cameras at government schools is already in process and would be expedited in the coming days. The DDEs would be asked to oversee installation of security cameras at schools and inside classrooms, he said.

“Each DDE should check whether passwords, by way of which parents can track their wards inside classrooms via CCTV footage, are being provided,” Sisodia said.The department has also planned to introduce video conferencing at each school by the end of April.