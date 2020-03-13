STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Marking attendance at Delhi government schools to be paperless soon

Marking of attendance in Delhi’s government schools would soon be paperless, as the education department is set to introduce a new system from April 1.

Published: 13th March 2020 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2020 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

Teachers would be given tablets to mark attendance

Teachers would be given tablets to mark attendance | Express file

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Marking of attendance in Delhi’s government schools would soon be paperless, as the education department is set to introduce a new system from April 1.Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday chaired a meeting with AAP MLA Atishi and Education Secretary Manisha Saxena in which it was decided that all government school teachers in the national capital would be provided with tablets for marking attendance.

“Deputy directors of education (DDEs) have the responsibility of ensuring that each teacher in their respective zones is provided with a tablet for marking section-wise attendance,” Sisodia said.The minister added that his department is in the process of developing a robust software, whereby every DDE would be notified on daily students’ attendance in each section of each school in his or her jurisdiction or zone.

“The DDEs should keep a tab of the number of students attending classes. Examination results would also be uploaded online so that they could even be accessed on tablets. The DDEs will get a notification by 9am every day on the number of students attending classes,” Sisodia, also the deputy chief minister, said.
He said installation of CCTV cameras at government schools is already in process and would be expedited in the coming days. The DDEs would be asked to oversee installation of security cameras at schools and inside classrooms, he said.

“Each DDE should check whether passwords, by way of which parents can track their wards inside classrooms via CCTV footage, are being provided,” Sisodia said.The department has also planned to introduce video conferencing at each school by the end of April.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi paperless attendance
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
Farooq Abdullah set to walk free after 7 months as J&K revokes detention order
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Coronavirus: BCCI postpones start of IPL from March 29 to April 15
Ganga Shandilya has been committed to her job since 1988, despite being afflicted with polio in one hand. (Photo | ANI)
'Dr. Mausi' provides healthcare to villagers in Naxal-affected Dantewada for 32 years
COVID-19 scare: Shivling also wears face mask at this Varanasi temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The coronavirus victim from Karnataka had a history of hypertension and asthma. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
Here is all you need to know about India's first coronavirus death
Coronavirus scare: Shivling also wears face mask at this Varanasi temple
Gallery
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
Check out the list of sports events affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak in India.
IPL to ISL: List of sports events affected by coronavirus outbreak in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp