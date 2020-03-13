STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Millennials use video app to play Holi

Apart from this, over 80,000 people participated in the lottery, where prizes worth `1 million will be given to winners to be announced on March 16.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: What happens when tradition meets technology? The answer is a ‘Digital Holi’. According to a data released by Kwai – a short video app, more than 53,000 videos were been made using the app’s Holi features and colour effects, and more than 25,000 videos were posted under the hashtag #kwaiholi2020, one day prior to Holi.

Amid fear of coronavirus and cautions issued by health professionals, hundreds of creative videos about taking precautions, keeping personal hygiene and health tips were also posted on this platform. Ekta Rai is among some of the most popular Kwai users. She joined the platform in January and her short videos mostly feature dance moves, make-up and gym sessions. “Kwai embraces multiple languages and diversity the country has to offer. The platform inspires me to create new content and spread it across to my followers,” she said.

Apart from this, over 80,000 people participated in the lottery, where prizes worth `1 million will be given to winners to be announced on March 16. On the app, people can watch videos showcasing talents and professional skills and can upload content related to dancing, singing, comedy, food and more. 
 

