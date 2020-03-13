NRC, NPC could raise storm in Delhi Assembly today

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A one-day special session of the Delhi Assembly on Friday is likely to be stormy as AAP legislators will seek to corner BJP MLAs on the NRC-NPR issue while the opposition members may target the Arvind Kejrwal dispensation over pollution and alleged poor quality of potable water in the national capital among other issues.

A government official said legislators will discuss the National Register of Citizens, the National Population Register and the coronavirus situation in the special session. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party MLAs are likely to move a resolution against NRC and NPR. Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said the special session does not serve any purpose while alleging that the AAP government has called it just to indulge in politics.

“It (session) should have been called to discuss more pressing issues of Delhi such as growing pollution, collapsing public transport and poor quality of potable water,” Bidhuri said in a statement. Despite PM Narendra Modi clarifying that there are no talks of bringing NRC across the country, the matter is being politicised, he said. The Opposition has continued to step up attack on the Centre on the proposed NRC, NPR, as well as the amended citizenship Act, calling it an assualt on the ehtos of the country. The government accused the Opposition of spreading canards.