Remembering Kathak doyen Pt Acchan Maharaj

Stalwarts of different gharanas performed on the occasion, mesmerising one and all.

Published: 13th March 2020 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2020 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Gaurav Mishra and Saurav Mishra

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To pay tributes to Kathak legend Pt Acchan Maharaj (father of Pt Birju Maharaj) and Shobha Verma (mother of legendry Kathak dancer Kalpana Verma), Kalahetu, a trust dedicated to propagation of art and culture of India, organised a musical evening, Sabrang 2020 at Kamani Auditorium, Mandi House, on March 11. This is an annual event that Kalahetu organises in association with the Union Ministry of Culture. 

and Pt Deepak Maharaj
Stalwarts of different gharanas performed on the occasion, mesmerising one and all. The evening witnessed Hindustani classical music vocal quartet by young stalwarts of Delhi Gharana – Ustad Tanveer Ahmed Khan, Ustad Imran Khan, Fareed Hassan and Mehboob Hussain. Azhar Shakeel accompanied them on violin while Shahbaaz Khan played tabla. 

This was followed by a Kathak performance by Saurav Mishra and Gaurav Mishra of Banaras Gharana, with Pt Shubh Maharaj of Benaras accompanying them on tabla. The Kathak performance by Pt Deepak Maharaj of Lucknow Gharana had Ustad Akram Khan on tabla and Jai Dadheechi on vocals.  All the performing artistes brought to fore several stories from popular Indian folklore through their deft expressions, hand movements and extensive footwork.

The evening also saw a number of exponents of classical music and dance being felicitated by the NGO. These included Ustad Chand Khan’s daughter for her contribution to Hindustani classical music, Nalini Kamalini for their contribution to Kathak and promising newcomers Vishal Krishna (dancer) and Adnan Khan (guitarist).

“A nation’s culture resides in the hearts and the souls of its people, and music and dance is the only language that speaks of one’s heart and the soul,” said Kalahetu founder Kalpana Verma, adding that objective of the Trust is to connect every Indian with this language. “We have been blessed to have a doyen such as Pt Achchan Maharaj among us. This cultural night is our way of remembering him,” she added.

Inspired by folklore
