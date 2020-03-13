STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shashi Tharoor moves Delhi High Court challeging trail court order summoning him

The former Union minister has also sought quashing of the complaint, which describes his statement as an “intolerable abuse” and “absolute vilification” of the faith of millions of people.

Published: 13th March 2020 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2020 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has moved the Delhi High Court, challenging a trial court order summoning him in a defamation complaint over his remark that an unnamed RSS leader had compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “a scorpion sitting on a Shivling”.

In his plea, Tharoor has sought quashing of the April 27, 2019 order of a magisterial court summoning him on the criminal defamation complaint filed in 2018 by Delhi BJP leader Rajeev Babbar, who said his religious sentiments were hurt by the Congress leader’s statement.

Tharoor had claimed in October 2018 that an unnamed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader had compared Modi to "a scorpion sitting on a Shivling". The complaint was filed under sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code, relating to defamation.

