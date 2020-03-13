STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Thai fine-dine restaurant 'Ziu Ba' by Gurmehar Sethi serves as new go-to place for tapas and cocktails

Ziuba, freshly opened in Gurugram, is the latest baby of Gurmehar Sethi, who also owns Ziu, a progressive Thai fine-dine restaurant in Delhi’s Sangam Courtyard.

By Shantanu David 
Express News Service

Ziu Ba, freshly opened in Gurugram, is the latest baby of Gurmehar Sethi, who also owns Ziu, a progressive Thai fine-dine restaurant in Delhi’s Sangam Courtyard. “At Ziu Ba, it’s about Asian tapas and cocktails in a high-energy space; so the idea is that you come here after 7:00pm, grab a drink and something to eat, and just power down,” elaborates Sethi, even as a pulsating soundscape, which the cool kids would describe as ‘lit’, fills the restaurant in which we sit.

Since we beat the alcohol license by a hair (of the dog’s) breadth on our visit to Ziu Ba, we’re unable to attest to the potency of their to-be-launched cocktail collective, but that doesn’t stop us from delving in the Bar Nibbles section. The duly ordered Crispy Lotus Stem, dusted off with Laarb powder (a Thai salad seasoning) and crushed curry leaves, packs quite a punch and we suspect it’ll be a firm favourite with the bar crowd now that the bartenders have started pouring. Mindful of the tapas concept, we stick to the small plates for our meal.

Accordingly, we go with the Pork Belly Ziu Cracker, as well as the Lamb with Apple Salsa and Peanut Sauce from the Robatayaki (lava stone grill) section. Our piggies line up first, coming served on crisp brown rice crackers; the pork belly itself is redolent with spices, and accompanied as it is by chunky bits of bacon and a roast garlic confit (that is gorgeously caramelised to the very last flake), we go whole hog on it. Much like in the case of Mary, the lamb follows the pork, only to find out the big bad wolf of the piece is your ravenous reporter.

“My, what big pieces you have,” we ruminate, even as we navigate our way through the entree. Smashing as the grilled meat and salsa et sauces are together, we can’t help but wish for a bit more of a punch with this particular ditty. There’s nothing lacking, but methinks a bite of chilli would have elevated the lamb and given it that je ne sais quoi that elevates a dish from good to spectacular. For mains, it’s the Ziu Mini Burger (chicken).

Let it never be said we discriminate when it comes to the meat of the matter. The tiny burgers come with the chicken marinated in Red Curry, and are accoutred with pickled Bourbon onions and water chestnuts. A pretty mouthful, you must be thinking, dear reader, and you’d be right; veni, vidi, vici. Dessert is simpicity itself: a scoop of ice cream, tender as it is sweet; flavour: coconut. We don’t even need to put a lime in it to drink, er, slurp it all up.

