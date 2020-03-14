AIIMS New Delhi director Randeep Guleria gives out hand-washing guidelines amid coronavirus scare

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI : Washing hands properly may play a pivotal role in preventing the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Randeep Guleria, Director at AIIMS New Delhi, has listed out guidelines on proper handwashing technique.

"Wash your hands with soap and water after visiting neighbourhoods, public places. Use proper method to wash hands. Rub your hands together with the soap. Lather the backs of your palms and between your fingers and under your nails."

"Wash both hands with water thoroughly with soap under the thumbs and wrists," Guleria said. Guleria added that a hand sanitiser can be used to keep hands clean while travelling. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has advised that the risk of coronavirus can be avoided by taking preventive measures. Jain has described the mask and hand sanitiser as unnecessary for the common people.

“The masks are only required by physicians and the medical staff. People who are suffering from cold, cough, fever can use masks,” he added. He asked the people to wash their hands with soap every time before touching their eyes, nose and mouth. If you do this, then it is possible to prevent the coronavirus spread 100%.”