Amid coronavirus scare, sanitisation drives inside Delhi Metro intensify 

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday intensified sanitisation drives across its 264 stations including inside trains to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus. 

Published: 14th March 2020 10:39 AM

A cleaner disinfects the entry gates at the Rajiv Chowk Metro station on Friday

A cleaner disinfects the entry gates at the Rajiv Chowk Metro station on Friday. (Photo| Anil Shakya, EPS)

By Express News Service

"All trains are cleaned thoroughly at the 12 train depots across the 360-km DMRC network before they are put into passenger services every day. The trains are also cleaned after every trip at their terminal stations. Similarly, housekeeping teams keep the stations clean round-the-clock," a DMRC spokesperson said. 

The frequency of the cleaning has been increased with special emphasis on cleaning hand railings, train doors, token vending machines, lifts and escalators which come in direct contact of commuters. The authority has also boosted mechanised cleaning of the station floors, concourse, platform, passages, stairs, station control rooms, ancillary building areas, doors, window frames and shelters.  

"The floor and seats of the trains are being cleaned during revenue hours. For this, specially trained additional housekeeping staff is deployed in two shifts at terminal stations of all Metro Lines," the statement added. 

"The staff has been sensitised and guidelines have been circulated regarding ways to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. The same information is also being flashed on digital screens located at Rajiv Chowk, Kashmere Gate, Central Secretariat, Chandni Chowk and New Delhi stations," DMRC said. 

Meanwhile, special intensive cleaning drives are being undertaken at all Noida-Greater Noida Metro premises as well. "Work places, stations, toilets and wash rooms, glass doors, are being cleaned with disinfectants," the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC), said.

