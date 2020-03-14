Delhi government-run homeopathic hospital adds isolation beds for suspected coronavirus cases

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a bid to check the spread of novel coronavirus in the national capital, the state government-run Nehru Homeopathic Medical College and Hospital in Defence Colony has come up with an isolation ward with a capacity of 30 beds.

According to the hospital administration, the decision was taken following a meeting with the Union Health and Welfare Ministry where hospitals were asked to prepare isolated beds to tackle the disease if more suspected cases arise.

"Here, only the suspected cases of coronavirus are to be taken. If found positive, the patients will be transferred to nodal hospitals," said Dr Neeraj Gupta. The hospital further stated that the initial preparations have been undertaken to handle any emergency situations and more beds will be added to the facility soon.

"Right now, masks and other preventative equipment are in the process of procurement. Since this is a homeopathic hospital, we also follow the guidelines of the Ayush Ministry which has come up with selected medicines that are to be taken as preventive measures against coronavirus. The medicines are provided for free at the hospital," Gupta added.

The outdoor patient department and 100-bed indoor hospital attached to the teaching institute is providing curative, preventive and promotive homoeopathic healthcare services along with providing basic testing facilities.

Tested positive

One man who returned from Italy on March 11 and was at the Army’s quarantine facility in Manesar has tested positive. He was employed in a restaurant in Italy for last 14 years.