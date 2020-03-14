STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government-run homeopathic hospital adds isolation beds for suspected coronavirus cases

The hospital further stated that the initial preparations have been undertaken to handle any emergency situations and more beds will be added to the facility soon.

Published: 14th March 2020 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2020 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

A doctor pours medicine to be used as a precaution against COVID-19, at Nehru Homeopathic Medical College

A doctor pours medicine to be used as a precaution against COVID-19, at Nehru Homeopathic Medical College. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In  a bid to check the spread of novel coronavirus in the national capital, the state government-run Nehru Homeopathic Medical College and Hospital in Defence Colony has come up with an isolation ward with a capacity of 30 beds.

According to the hospital administration, the decision was taken following a meeting with the Union Health and Welfare Ministry where hospitals were asked to prepare isolated beds to tackle the disease if more suspected cases arise.

"Here, only the suspected cases of coronavirus are to be taken. If found positive, the patients will be transferred to nodal hospitals," said Dr Neeraj Gupta. The hospital further stated that the initial preparations have been undertaken to handle any emergency situations and more beds will be added to the facility soon.

"Right now, masks and other preventative equipment are in the process of procurement. Since this is a homeopathic hospital, we also follow the guidelines of the Ayush Ministry which has come up with selected medicines that are to be taken as preventive measures against coronavirus. The medicines are provided for free at the hospital," Gupta added.

The outdoor patient department and 100-bed indoor hospital attached to the teaching institute is providing curative, preventive and promotive homoeopathic healthcare services along with providing basic testing facilities.

Tested positive

One man who returned from Italy on March 11 and was at the Army’s quarantine facility in Manesar has tested positive. He was employed in a restaurant in Italy for last 14 years. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nehru Homeopathic Medical College Delhi hospital wards Delhi coronavirus wards Isolation wards Coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus in Karnataka: On the first death and the measures now in place
Nothing new in our demand for COVID-19 certificate for evacuation: MEA Minister
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp