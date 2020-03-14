Delhi riots: Five more arrested in IB staffer Ankit Sharma murder case

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested five more persons in connection with IB staffer Ankit Sharma’s murder case during the communal violence in northeast Delhi last month, officials said. The accused have been identified as Feroz, Javed, Gulfam and Shoaib from Chand Bagh area and Anas from Mustafabad, they said. Earlier, a man identified as Salman was arrested in connection with the murder case. Meanwhile, Ankit Sharma died in shock due to haemorrhage caused by the grievous injury inflicted on lung and brain, his post-mortem report revealed.

Sharma was allegedly stabbed multiple times and his body was found in a drain near his home in northeast Delhi’s Chand Bagh area on February 27, a day after he had gone missing after riots broke out. The post-mortem report revealed that there were 51 injuries on his body and that they were “fresh before the death.” “Cause of death: Shock due to haemorrhage due to injury to lung and brain,” the report signed by Dr. Arvind Kumar, Dr. K.K. Banerjee and Dr. S.K. Verma, stated. Other injuries were caused either by a sharp weapon, heavy cutting weapon or a blunt force.

Sharma’s face and some other body parts had allegedly been burnt to conceal his identity. The forensic experts have stated that all the injuries were “sufficient to cause death in ordinary course of nature both independently and collectively”. As per the report, the post-mortem was conducted in GTB Hospital “about two days since the death” of the IB staffer. Suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and a man named Salman alias Haseen is in the eye of the storm for their alleged involvement in Ankit’s murder.

The AAP councillor was arrested on charges of murder, destruction of evidence and abduction on a complaint filed by the deceased’s father. He, along with the other accused, is currently in the custody of police and are likely to be confronted with each other soon. On March 13, the IO Amaleshwar Rai told the court that several thousand people in the mob need to be identified in connection with the killing.