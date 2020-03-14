STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi riots: Five more arrested in IB staffer Ankit Sharma murder case

The accused have been identified as Feroz, Javed, Gulfam and Shoaib from Chand Bagh area and Anas from Mustafabad, they said.

Published: 14th March 2020 07:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2020 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma

Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma (Photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested five more persons in connection with IB staffer Ankit Sharma’s murder case during the communal violence in northeast Delhi last month, officials said. The accused have been identified as Feroz, Javed, Gulfam and Shoaib from Chand Bagh area and Anas from Mustafabad, they said. Earlier, a man identified as Salman was arrested in connection with the murder case. Meanwhile, Ankit Sharma died in shock due to haemorrhage caused by the grievous injury inflicted on lung and brain, his post-mortem report revealed.

ALSO READ: Goons threw petrol bombs, fired from Tahir Hussain's residence, says Ankit Sharma's father

Sharma was allegedly stabbed multiple times and his body was found in a drain near his home in northeast Delhi’s Chand Bagh area on February 27, a day after he had gone missing after riots broke out. The post-mortem report revealed that there were 51 injuries on his body and that they were “fresh before the death.” “Cause of death: Shock due to haemorrhage due to injury to lung and brain,” the report signed by Dr. Arvind Kumar, Dr. K.K. Banerjee and Dr. S.K. Verma, stated. Other injuries were caused either by a sharp weapon, heavy cutting weapon or a blunt force.

Sharma’s face and some other body parts had allegedly been burnt to conceal his identity. The forensic experts have stated that all the injuries were “sufficient to cause death in ordinary course of nature both independently and collectively”. As per the report, the post-mortem was conducted in GTB Hospital “about two days since the death” of the IB staffer. Suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and a man named Salman alias Haseen is in the eye of the storm for their alleged involvement in Ankit’s murder.

ALSO READ: Brother of IB staffer Ankit Sharma killed in Delhi violence seeks police protection for family

The AAP councillor was arrested on charges of murder, destruction of evidence and abduction on a complaint filed by the deceased’s father. He, along with the other accused, is currently in the custody of police and are likely to be confronted with each other soon. On March 13, the IO Amaleshwar Rai told the court that several thousand people in the mob need to be identified in connection with the killing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Riots Ankit Sharma murder Ankit Sharma Delhi violence
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First-person account: Being self-quarantined in the time of coronavirus
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus scare: Bus conductor distributes face masks in Karnataka
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp