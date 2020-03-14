STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fire engulfs two chemical factories in Delhi, no casualties reported

According to fire officials, they received information regarding the blaze at the factory, situated at GT Karnal Road, around 12.10 pm.

Total 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A big fire engulfed two chemical factories located at national capital's G.T. Karnal Road on Saturday, Delhi fire office said, adding 15 fire tenders have been rushed to the area and that there are no reports of injuries or casualty.

The fire was reported around 12 noon, said Directorate General Fire Services chief Atul Garg. "We received the report around 12.10 and we rushed 15 fire tenders immediately," said Garg.
 

According to reports, fire personnel are facing difficulties in controlling the fire as the factories, located near Jahagirpuri's populated area, have large stocks of chemicals stored in cylinders.

Sources said the fire started from the ground floor of the two-storied factories and that it has engulfed large parts of the factories' compounds.

