STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Flock together at Delhi bird exhibition

On World Sparrow Day (March 20), artist Rupa Samaria will showcase her avian-themed artworks in a bid to throw light on wildlife conservation.

Published: 14th March 2020 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2020 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

Sparrow

Representational image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

This year, on World Sparrow Day (March 20), artist Rupa Samaria returns to a known nook, amid a familiar flock. The Delhi-based multimedia artist has distinguished herself over as a keen conservationist over her career, with her flights of fancy particularly alighting on our avian friends. 

Samaria has an upcoming solo exhibition, A Bird Call,  to be held at India Habitat Centre. Showcasing 50-60 of her works in various media including water colours, acrylic, charcoal, and sculpture, the theme is in keeping with the artist’s oeuvre: birds of every feather, as it were. 

“My avian art comes from my love for these creatures, who I love to paint using my brush and sculpt using my hands, a process which gives me immense gratification as an artist. Moreover, we should be alarmed at the statistics of the recent State of India’s Birds report, which show a decline in the number of house sparrows in cities. I believe the time to act is now,” says Samaria.The main stars of the show of course, are the birds themselves, and Samaria’s gallery of fowl and fair include species found across the Indian subcontinent, such as owls, herons, kingfishers, and numerous others, not to mention the previously common sparrow. 

The exhibition is supported by noted ornithologist, author, and conservationist Bikram Grewal along with photographer and conservationist Nikhil Devasar, and educator Krishna Gupta, among others.

"Rupa’s work brings to mind Oscar Wilde’s quote 'Life imitates art far more than art imitates life'. Her paintings have given creative expression to the avian world. These works of art are moments frozen in time that enthuse the viewer to discover what lies in the natural world and the need to protect it,' says Devasar.

The main stars of the show of course, are the birds themselves, and Samaria’s gallery of fowl and fair include species found across the Indian subcontinent, such as owls, herons, kingfishers, and numerous others, not to mention the previously common sparrow.

The artist had previously contributed to World Sparrow Day 2018, when she did an exhibition on the once numerous bird species that is fast disappearing, called Ek Thi Chidiya.

From: March 18-22

At: Visual Arts Gallery, IHC

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Sparrow Day A Bird Call
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus in Karnataka: On the first death and the measures now in place
Nothing new in our demand for COVID-19 certificate for evacuation: MEA Minister
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp