STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Woman denied entry at south Delhi restaurant for wearing ethnic clothes

Sangeeta K Nag, Principal of Pathways Senior School in Haryana's Gurugram posted a video of the incident.

Published: 14th March 2020 09:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2020 09:09 PM   |  A+A-

Woman was denied entry at Kylin and Ivy.

Woman was denied entry at Kylin and Ivy.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A restaurant in the upscale south Delhi Mall denied entry to a woman for wearing 'ethnic' Indian dress. However, the management of the mall apologized to the guest for the behaviour of its staff after facing flak on social media.

Sangeeta K Nag, Principal of Pathways Senior School in Haryana's Gurugram posted a video of the incident where an employee of the bar was heard saying to her, "ethnic is something we don't allow".

Following the video posted by Nag on March 10, on the day of Holi, the video went viral as it has now been viewed more than 166k times.

In her tweet, Nag wrote, "Denied entry as ethnic wear is not allowed! A restaurant in India allows 'smart casuals' but not Indian wear! Whatever happened to pride in being Indian? Take a stand!"

Facing flak on social media, Kylin and Ivy's Director Saurabh Khanijo took to Twitter the next day and wrote, "Kylin and Ivy are both homegrown brands and each member of the team, and myself stand tall as proud Indians. I would like to clarify that this untoward incident happened at Ivy, the new bar and not at Kylin."

"The minute this was brought to my notice, early this morning, I instantly messaged Sangeeta to apologise personally," he said.

"The gentleman in the video is a new team member and his opinion is his alone and in no way a representation of my or the team's view on the dress code restrictions. Nowhere in our company policy does it say that we will refuse ethnic wear. Our policy is clearly written at the entry gate - only discourages shorts and slippers," he added.

"You can be rest assured that the necessary action will be taken. I am deeply embarrassed at this conduct. I have been running Kylin for 15 years, a family restaurant and would like to reinforce that all are welcome always," the Director said.

However, by then Congress spokesperson Sharmistha Mukherjee also slammed the restaurant and demanded the Delhi government to cancel its licence.

"What the hell! If this Kylin and Ivy or any other restaurant still follows such colonial practices of not allowing guests wearing ethnic clothes, their licenses should be immediately cancelled. Shame!," she tweeted tagging Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Prime Minister's Office.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
South Delhi ethnic wear Sangeeta K Nag Kylin and Ivy
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First-person account: Being self-quarantined in the time of coronavirus
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus scare: Bus conductor distributes face masks in Karnataka
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp