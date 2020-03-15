Delhi policeman, lawyer caught by CBI for demanding bribe

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a Delhi Police constable and a lawyer for demanding a bribe of Rs one lakh in lieu of dropping a case against an accused.

The arrests were made on Saturday.

"The arrested havildar's name is Satya Narayan and the lawyer's name is Soni. They were demanding a bribe of Rs one lakh from a person. The person who complained to the CBI was actually an accused in a case of jewellery theft and the case was registered at the Prasad Nagar police station," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sanjay Bhatia confirmed to IANS.

According to the DCP, a case of theft was registered (FIR number 21) at Prasad Nagar police station on January 22, 2020. The FIR mentioned that gold jewellery had been stolen and Satya Narayan was investigating this case. Narayan was seeking Rs one lakh from the accused through a lawyer to 'settle' the case. The suspect then lodged a complaint against Narayan with the CBI.

"On Saturday, the CBI team first arrested the lawyer. During the night, Havildar Satya Narayan, who was posted at the Prasad Nagar police station, was also arrested. A departmental inquiry has been ordered against the accused Havildar. Based on this inquiry and the documents received from the CBI, the Delhi Police will take further legal action against the accused Havildar," the police said.