Son of woman who died due to coronavirus in Delhi stable 

The 46-year-old man, a resident of Janakpuri, who was shifted from the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital to Safdarjung Hospital on Friday was shifted to an isolation ward on Saturday.

Published: 15th March 2020 04:32 PM

People wear masks as preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The son of the 68-year-old woman from West Delhi who was the second coronavirus casualty in the country, is being treated at the Centre-run Safdarjung Hospital and his condition is stated to be stable, official sources said.

The 46-year-old man, a resident of Janakpuri, who was shifted from the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital to Safdarjung Hospital on Friday was shifted to an isolation ward on Saturday from the ICU after his condition improved.

"He is out of the ICU and his condition is stable. He is not stuck to bed," an official source said.

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 10 people with symptoms admitted to isolation ward in Kolkata

The man could not attend the funeral of his mother who was cremated at Nigam Bodh Ghat under the supervision of medical authorities.

He had travelled to Switzerland and Italy between February 5 and 22 and returned to India on February 23.

He initially was asymptomatic, but developed fever and cough after a day and reported to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on March 7.

"As per protocol, the family was screened and since he and his mother had fever and cough, both were hospitalised," a Health Ministry official said adding the man had to be put on oxygen support after he developed severe respiratory problems.

The man's mother also suffered from diabetes and hypertension.

Her sample was collected on March 8 and she had tested positive.

As her condition worsened a day later, she was shifted to the intensive care unit.

She was having respiratory fluctuations and was provided ventilatory support.

"However, due to co-morbid conditions, she died on March 13 at the RML Hospital, Delhi, as confirmed by the treating physician and the medical superintendent," the health ministry had said.

The number of novel coronavirus cases in the country rose to 107 on Sunday, with 12 fresh cases in Maharashtra.

The number of cases include two persons who died in Delhi and Karnataka.

So far, nine patients have been discharged which includes three from Kerala who were discharged last month.

The ministry's data however earlier showed that 10 patients having discharged.

