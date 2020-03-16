AAP government orders daily sanitisation of minibuses

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has ordered all minibuses plying in the national capital to be disinfected daily in order to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus in the city where seven such cases and one death have been reported so far. The government had recently also ordered the agencies concerned to disinfect all DTC and cluster buses in the wake of the virus outbreak. The transport department has issued an order directing the owners of minibuses to sanitise their vehicles every day.

“In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, all the permit holders and owners of minibuses plying in Delhi on STA (State Transport Authority) permit are directed to wash and disinfect their buses on daily basis,” the order stated. It added that cleaning and disinfection on daily basis are in the interest of passengers and staff deployed in these minibuses.

“Delhi government orders all government vehicles as well as private cabs in Delhi to be sanitised to prevent and control the spread of coronavirus,” a tweet from the official AAP handle read.

Locals protest quarantine facility

A group of around 30 people gathered outside the Delhi Police Training School at Dwarka on Sunday to protest against a quarantine facility being set up in the area, police said. A quarantine facility for coronavirus patients is being set up near the police training school, they added. The residents of Dwarka Sector 9, who lived near the police training school, had apprehensions that they would get infected by the virus, a senior police official said. “We told them that it will not affect the area or the people and they dispersed after about an hour,” he added.