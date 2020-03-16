STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

AAP government orders daily sanitisation of minibuses

Permit holders and owners of minibuses instructed to wash and disinfect their vehicles daily to control the spread of COVID-19

Published: 16th March 2020 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2020 03:29 PM   |  A+A-

Tourist wear mask as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus

Tourist wear mask as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has ordered all minibuses plying in the national capital to be disinfected daily in order to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus in the city where seven such cases and one death have been reported so far. The government had recently also ordered the agencies concerned to disinfect all DTC and cluster buses in the wake of the virus outbreak. The transport department has issued an order directing the owners of minibuses to sanitise their vehicles every day.

“In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, all the permit holders and owners of minibuses plying in Delhi on STA (State Transport Authority) permit are directed to wash and disinfect their buses on daily basis,” the order stated. It added that cleaning and disinfection on daily basis are in the interest of passengers and staff deployed in these minibuses.

“Delhi government orders all government vehicles as well as private cabs in Delhi to be sanitised to prevent and control the spread of coronavirus,” a tweet from the official AAP handle read.

Locals protest quarantine facility 

A group of around 30 people gathered outside the Delhi Police Training School at Dwarka on Sunday to protest against a quarantine facility being set up in the area, police said. A quarantine facility for coronavirus patients is being set up near the police training school, they added. The residents of Dwarka Sector 9, who lived near the police training school, had apprehensions that they would get infected by the virus, a senior police official said. “We told them that it will not affect the area or the people and they dispersed after about an hour,” he added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi government mini buses Coronavirus
India Matters
City Corporation worker spraying disinfectant to prevent the spreading of Coronavirus inside the collectorate premesis in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Coronavirus: TN decides to forcibly hospitalise people to prevent outbreak
A medic stands outside an isolation ward. (Photo| PTI)
COVID-19: Over 25 doctors in Kerala under observation after colleague tests positive
BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe (Photo | EPS)
Lotus will soon bloom in MP: BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe
Reliance Communication chairman Anil Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank: Enforcement Directorate summons Anil Ambani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File picture of Meenakshi Amman Temple. (EPS)
Coronavirus scare: Meenakshi Amman Temple undergoes sanitation as precautionary measure
Coronavirus Outbreak: Bangalore airport feels the pinch
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp