STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Jamia asks students to vacate hostels, go home

While suspending the classes the university had directed teachers to make study material available to students, who need any assistance, online.

Published: 16th March 2020 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2020 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

University hostel at Jamia Millia Islamia. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)

University hostel at Jamia Millia Islamia. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after suspending classes till March 31, Jamia Millia Islamia administration on Sunday asked all its students to vacate the hostels and head back to their homes as a preventive measure against the spread of deadly coronavirus in the national capital. 

“Keeping in mind the way the threat is progressing in the city, the places of collective gathering like libraries, and canteens in Jamia, are likely to be closed down. Therefore, all the students are advised to understand the seriousness of the prevailing circumstances and for their own safety, they may consider to proceed to their homes for a more secure environment. While leaving for their homes, students are advised to lock their rooms and inform the Warden,” A P Siddiqui, the university registrar, said in a statement. 

Five central universities including Jamia Millia Islamia, Jawaharlal Nehru University and Delhi University have been shutdown to restrict the progression of the disease. 

“It is beyond the capacity of the University to take commensurate measures and contain this danger.  The places of large gatherings like hostels, dining halls, libraries, kitchens are all highly vulnerable and susceptible to the threat,” the statement underlined. It highlighted that the idea is not to indulge in any kind of fear psychosis, however, it is being impressed upon all the students of the dangerous nature of the threat.

“The best course of action to prevent it is to secure all the students, teachers, workers and non-teaching staff.  In Delhi, suspected cases are growing everyday and cross-movement in the city and campus of people is unavoidable,” it added. While suspending the classes the university had directed teachers to make study material available to students, who need any assistance, online.

‘Not trying to spread panic’

The university stated that it advised the students to vacate their hostels rooms only to reduce the chances of the deadly virus spreading in the university campus and not to create unnecessary panic about the nature of the disease

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
coronavirus Jamia Millia Islamia university
India Matters
City Corporation worker spraying disinfectant to prevent the spreading of Coronavirus inside the collectorate premesis in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Coronavirus: TN decides to forcibly hospitalise people to prevent outbreak
A medic stands outside an isolation ward. (Photo| PTI)
COVID-19: Over 25 doctors in Kerala under observation after colleague tests positive
BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe (Photo | EPS)
Lotus will soon bloom in MP: BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe
Reliance Communication chairman Anil Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank: Enforcement Directorate summons Anil Ambani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File picture of Meenakshi Amman Temple. (EPS)
Coronavirus scare: Meenakshi Amman Temple undergoes sanitation as precautionary measure
Coronavirus Outbreak: Bangalore airport feels the pinch
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp