Jamia asks students to vacate hostels, go home

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after suspending classes till March 31, Jamia Millia Islamia administration on Sunday asked all its students to vacate the hostels and head back to their homes as a preventive measure against the spread of deadly coronavirus in the national capital.

“Keeping in mind the way the threat is progressing in the city, the places of collective gathering like libraries, and canteens in Jamia, are likely to be closed down. Therefore, all the students are advised to understand the seriousness of the prevailing circumstances and for their own safety, they may consider to proceed to their homes for a more secure environment. While leaving for their homes, students are advised to lock their rooms and inform the Warden,” A P Siddiqui, the university registrar, said in a statement.

Five central universities including Jamia Millia Islamia, Jawaharlal Nehru University and Delhi University have been shutdown to restrict the progression of the disease.

“It is beyond the capacity of the University to take commensurate measures and contain this danger. The places of large gatherings like hostels, dining halls, libraries, kitchens are all highly vulnerable and susceptible to the threat,” the statement underlined. It highlighted that the idea is not to indulge in any kind of fear psychosis, however, it is being impressed upon all the students of the dangerous nature of the threat.

“The best course of action to prevent it is to secure all the students, teachers, workers and non-teaching staff. In Delhi, suspected cases are growing everyday and cross-movement in the city and campus of people is unavoidable,” it added. While suspending the classes the university had directed teachers to make study material available to students, who need any assistance, online.

‘Not trying to spread panic’

The university stated that it advised the students to vacate their hostels rooms only to reduce the chances of the deadly virus spreading in the university campus and not to create unnecessary panic about the nature of the disease