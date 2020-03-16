Son of deceased coronavirus Delhi patient out of ICU, now stable

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The son of the 68-year-old woman from West Delhi who was the second coronavirus casualty in the country, is being treated at the Centre-run Safdarjung Hospital and his condition is stated to be stable, official sources said. The 46-year-old man, a resident of Janakpuri, who was shifted from the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital to Safdarjung Hospital on Friday was shifted to an isolation ward on Saturday from the ICU after his condition improved.

“He is out of the ICU and his condition is stable. He is not stuck to bed,” an official source said. The man could not attend the funeral of his mother who was cremated at Nigam Bodh Ghat under the supervision of medical authorities. He had travelled to Switzerland and Italy between February 5 and 22 and returned to India on February 23. He initially was asymptomatic, but developed fever and cough after a day and reported to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on March 7.

“As per protocol, the family was screened and since he and his mother had fever and cough, both were hospitalised,” a Health Ministry official said adding the man had to be put on oxygen support after he developed severe respiratory problems. The man’s mother also suffered from diabetes and hypertension. Her sample was collected and she had tested positive. “However, due to co-morbid conditions, she died on March 13 at RML Hospital as confirmed by the treating physician and the medical superintendent,” the ministry said. The number of novel coronavirus cases in the country rose to 107 on Sunday.