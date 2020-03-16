Tis the season to bloom

Paulami Sen By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: IT’S springtime with flowers abloom everywhere, and also the right time for Dae Wha Flower Association to host its the sixth edition of Dae Hwa Flower Arrangements Exhibition. Curated by Mi Ryung Maeng, the show, An Outgoing of Collage, displays 22 collage and floral designs by 20 Korean and Indian artists. This time, they have used collage techniques on floral design to demonstrate how the formative characteristics of collage are applied on actual floral designs.

(second from left) Mi Ryung Maeng with students

One exhibit at the Dark Room by Tramy Van and Choo Souw Hwa feels just like one has entered the wonderland. It is inspired by the love story in the Legend of the White Snake. “In the original folk tale, a white snake spirit falls in love with a man, who is unaware that his beautiful wife is an immortal demon. Their happy marriage is interrupted by a monk who tricks the man into giving his wife wine that reveals her true form, but their love overcomes it,” said Hwa.

Titled as is Mist, So is Dew Destiny: Impermanence portrays this romance between the protagonists with the use of fibre paper to represent the attractiveness, fragility, beauty and impermanence of love. Hwa, who has been learning flower arrangement for over two years, said, “This exhibition helped us indulge in teamwork. We began our preparations months ago. Mostly homemakers and spouses of expats working in India join these classes.”

A gist of the plethora of materials that go into one artwork can be gauged through three examples. Maeng, who teaches students, has created 6th Life Story from rubber-coated wire, artificial tulip, paper, glass ball, cactus, stainless bowl, and pearls; Jung Ae Kim’s Sue Han uses bamboo, rubber-coated wire, pearls, paper carton, roses, caspia, and sunflowers; Eunokchoi’s work Pearly Shells, Chloris combines rubber-coated wire, Styrofoam, glitter powder, roses, and pearls. Price: Rs 6,000 (excluding materials).AT: KCCI, Lajpat Nagar 4 Till: March 20